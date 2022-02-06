Gunman shoots 17-year-old during birthday party in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a teenager was rushed to the hospital after gunshots rang out during a Sweet 16 birthday party.It happened around 12 a.m. Sunday while a party was being held inside a home on the 1600 block of West Ontario Street.Police say a 17-year-old male was injured in the shooting.He was taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.Police say someone at the party got a call to get out of the home right before about 20 gunshots were fired.There were roughly 10 teens inside the home, but no other injuries were reported.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.