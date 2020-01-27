Pets & Animals

Shelter Me visits the ASPCA "Dog of the Year"

By Bethany Owings
In this week's Shelter Me, Gina Gannon meets Sweet Pea, a stray dog from Camden who went from death row to ASPCA'S Dog of the Year!

Kathy McGuire, President and Founder of the New Jersey Aid for Animals, a non-profit animal enrichment group, scooped up Sweet Pea from a Camden shelter, and helped raise money for her medical care.

Sweet Pea has since become the poster dog for the ills of dogfighting locally to help bring awareness to other animals who have been abused and abandoned.

NJ Aid for Animals | Facebook
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsshelter me
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News