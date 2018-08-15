Swimmer bitten by shark off coast of Cape Cod, officials say

A beach off the coast of Cape Cod has been closed after a swimmer was bitten by a shark, officials said.
The coastal town of Truro announced that Longnook Beach has been closed to swimming due to the shark attack on Wednesday afternoon.
The man appears to have been bitten in the leg on Wednesday afternoon and was taken to a local Boston hospital aboard a medical helicopter, ABC Boston affiliate WCVB reported. His condition is unclear.
Several shark sightings have been reported in the area in recent days, according to WCVB.
An increase in the gray and harbor seal population in the Cape Cod region has attracted great white sharks to the area, according to the station.
The incident marked the first shark attack in Massachusetts since 2012, WCVB reported.
Further details were not immediately available.
