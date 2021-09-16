car crash

Man going 70mph in 25mph zone before deadly crash in Pottstown, DA says

The DA says Symere Butler's car went airborne before a crash that killed a 36-year-old woman.
POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 30-year-old man is facing homicide charges in connection to a deadly crash in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

Symere Butler is accused of homicide by vehicle, DUI and related charges for the crash that happened around 10 p.m. at Queen and Madison streets on August 3.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, Butler was going more than 70 mph in a 25 mph zone when his car went airborne at the intersection.

His vehicle slammed into the front of another car driven by 36-year-old Nicole Benzenhafer.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Butler was able to crawl from the wreckage, police say, and was treated at the hospital.

He is being held on $500,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is set for September 23.
