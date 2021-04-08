accident

Syrup spills onto roadway after tractor-trailer overturns in West Conshohocken

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was a sticky situation in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County on Thursday evening.

A tractor-trailer carrying syrup jackknifed around 1 p.m. on the Blue Route ramp to Route 23 in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

The view from Chopper 6 showed crews working to clean up the mess.

The accident caused a traffic headache during the evening rush.

No injuries have been reported.
