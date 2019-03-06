PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an assault that was caught on camera outside a Center City restaurant.
It happened on Sunday at midnight at the Taco Bell at 10th and Chestnut.
The victim says several employees followed him outside the store, after he complained that he had been waiting too long for his food.
Video of the alleged attack has surfaced on Twitter.
Taco Bell has released a statement, saying, "We're shocked and disappointed to see this situation; we and our franchisees do not tolerate this behavior. The franchisee who owns and operates this location is retraining its staff, and all team members involved have been terminated."
Taco Bell employees fired after video surfaces of fight in Philadelphia
taco bell, taco bell fight, taco bell philly fight,
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News