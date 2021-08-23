localish

Young pilot soaring to new heights

EMBED <>More Videos

Young pilot soaring to new heights

HOUSTON, Texas -- Tahchiona Smith knew from a young age she wanted to be a pilot. As a child, she would go with her grandmother to watch planes take off and land at Houston's Hobby Airport. She flew a plane solo before she ever got her drivers license, taking flying lessons at Houston's Sterling Aviation High School.



Now 24, Smith is a flight instructor with Houston's Raiders-Tigers Flying Club, a non-profit aimed at bringing diversity to the aviation community. She helps make low-cost flight lessons available to aspiring pilots.

"To be able to be a pilot, let alone as an African American female is phenomenal," said Smith. "The very first time I met an African American female pilot, I was 23. We are less than one percent, African American pilots. So now, being able to see a lot more of us and me teaching a lot of other African American females is just a feeling that I can't even describe."



Smith is currently training to become a commercial airline pilot.

For more information, visit raiderstigersflyingclub.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonaviationktrkafrican americansdiversitylocalishairplane
LOCALISH
Young pilot soaring to new heights
Designer draws inspiration from his favorite sneakers
This pug joins her family at the table!
Livestock rescue from California wildfires
TOP STORIES
Governor issues vaccine mandate for NJ school workers, state employees
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine | LIVE
Man sentenced for fatal shooting of 2-year-old girl
Mayim Bialik to guest-host 'Jeopardy!'
AccuWeather: Rain moves out, but another heat wave on the way
Henri brings major flooding to parts of New Jersey
Woman killed while trying to help driver hit by truck on I-95
Show More
Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for military
Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1 amid chaotic evacuations
Arrest made after deliveryman brutally attacked in South Philly
14-year-old shot, killed at South Jersey gas station
No need to rush for COVID booster shot, experts say
More TOP STORIES News