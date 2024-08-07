Through breathtaking aerial footage and intimate interviews, meet the community of fearless BASE jumpers in "FLY."

Take a leap into the world of BASE jumping in a new National Geographic documentary

Experience "FLY" in Imax, an exhilarating documentary film exploring the lives of BASE jumpers and the beauty of human flight.

LOS ANGELES -- Three couples take love to the edge in a new heart pounding documentary film, "FLY."

The upcoming release from National Geographic explores the complex community of BASE jumpers and gives you a front row seat to human flight.

Witness the exhilarating activities up-close through aerial footage and intimate interviews with three couples who capture what it means to truly live on the edge.

Directors Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau share their vision for the film: "For the past seven years, we have been documenting the lives of BASE jumpers. Our films, much like our approach, seek to raise questions rather than provide answers. Who are these individuals, and what drives them to risk their lives for a passion knowing it could possibly kill them? Standing on the edge of a cliff and leaping into the void requires a willingness to sacrifice everything-be it the love of your life or the life you love."

Nat Geo partnered with IMAX to bring this poignant love story to life celebrating the spirit of those who dare to defy gravity.

This film truly is an adrenaline joy ride like no other. Experience "FLY" in IMAX theatres, exclusively on Sept. 2 and 3 and later to viewers all over the world on Disney+.

