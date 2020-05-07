2 drivers injured after collision on Route 202 in Talleyville, Delaware

TALLEYVILLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two drivers are being treated for serious injuries following a crash in Delaware that left both cars mangled.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 202 and McDaniel Avenue in Talleyville, New Castle County.Police said one of the drivers was pulling out of a gas station and collided with the other vehicle.The impact sent one of the vehicles over a guard rail and into a utility pole.The crash is under investigation.