Tamala Edwards touching lives with new virtual projects

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6184424" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This week's recipe is for chocolate ice cream without an ice cream maker.

Cooking with Tam & Rocco

Tamala Edwards has been a part of the Action News team since 2005 and a steady voice behind the desk for the morning team.But two new projects she started while working from have given a glimpse behind the curtain.Her Facebook Live series Be Encouraged is a daily pep talk offering observations and inspiration from her life that have helped followers through these tough times.She also called on her award-winning chef husband Rocco Lugrine for some ideas to get in the kitchen. The couple has made some decadent desserts that require fewer ingredients and are not super challenging.