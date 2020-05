This week on Inside Story, host Tamala Edwards recaps last week's Action News' week-long seriesEdwards interviewed Investigative reporters Nydia Han and Chad Pradelli about the job front during this pandemic. The panel also offers resources for which places are hiring across the region.Later, Action News reporters Jaclyn Lee and Trish Hartman chimed in about hiring resources for New Jersey and Delaware.For more resources and information to help during the COVID-19 crisis, follow 6abc's COVID-19 resource page