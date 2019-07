FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A crash involving a tanker truck and car is under investigation in Gloucester County, New Jersey on Sunday night.It happened around 3:30 p.m. along SW Blvd. near Harding Highway in Franklin Township.Crews arrived to find a tanker truck involved in a crash with car, and a snapped utility pole.There's no word on injuries at this time, or what caused the crash.