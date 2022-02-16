Gas tanker crashes into Long Island building, bursts into flames: 'There was fire everywhere'

The roughly 13,000-gallon tanker crashed into a vacant La-Z-Boy showroom in Rockville Centre.
EMBED <>More Videos

Huge fire after gas tanker hits Long Island building

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. -- A tanker carrying gasoline lost control, crashed into a vacant building and burst into flames on Long Island early Wednesday, injuring the truck's driver and three firefighters who responded, authorities said.

In a video posted to Twitter, thick black smoke was seen billowing from the Rockville Centre building, which was fully engulfed in flames, while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Our sister station WABC reported that authorities received a call about 1:10 a.m.

The roughly 13,000-gallon tanker crashed into a vacant La-Z-Boy showroom at North Center Avenue and Sunrise Highway, about 30 miles east of New York City, and spread to another building and the street.

A gas tanker crashed into the front of a Long Island business, sparking a massive fire and closing a local highway for the Wednesday morning commute.

WABC



"When I came here, there was fire everywhere, the streets, the tanker, the two buildings, and when I looked down Sunrise Highway, there was fire coming out of seven or eight manhole covers," Rockville Centre Fire Department Chief James Avondet.

The building later collapsed. Other businesses in the area were without power as firefighters continued to put out hot spots.

The truck driver was reportedly taken to a hospital for treatment. Three firefighters were hurt, including two who went to a hospital, Avondet said. Details about the extent of their injuries were not immediately released.

Nassau Traffic Management said on Twitter that traffic was closed in both directions and to expect delays in the area that could stretch into the morning rush hour. The cause of the crash was under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkcar crashbuilding firetruck fireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Philly expected to go with tiered system for COVID restrictions
Bob Saget's family files lawsuit to prevent release of some records
Love triangle believed to have led to SW Philly shooting: Police
Girl who vanished in 2019 found alive in hidden room under staircase
Delco man killed neighbor after firing gunshots into home: Affidavit
12-year-old shot as gunman fires at group outside Philly grocery store
Passerby finds homeless man stabbed to death in North Philly
Show More
US could see a century's worth of sea rise in just 30 years
James Harden rings bell before 76ers fall to Celtics by 48 points
Southwest Airlines brings back alcohol on planes
AccuWeather: Milder Today; Near Record Warmth Tomorrow
Dashcam video catches tire slamming into police car
More TOP STORIES News