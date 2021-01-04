Arts & Entertainment

Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'That '70s show' costar, dies at 65

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Actress Tanya Roberts, a one-time Bond girl who appeared in "That 70s show" and several cult-classic films, has died at age 65.

Over a three-decade career, Roberts made numerous appearances in film and television, first coming to prominence in 1980 on the final season of "Charlie's Angels."

She would later join the select group of Bond girls in 1985 as geologist Stacey Sutton in "A View to a Kill," the final film with Roger Moore as 007.

Other career highlights included the role of Midge Pinciotti in "That '70s Show" and cult-classic films such as "The Beastmaster" and "Sheena: Queen of the Jungle."

Roberts had been hospitalized since Dec. 24 after collapsing while walking her dogs according to her publicist, Mike Pingel. Her cause of death has not been released, but it was not related to COVID-19, Pingel said.

Born in New York as Victoria Leigh Blum, she married screenwriter Barry Roberts in the 1970s and they moved to Los Angeles to pursue their Hollywood careers. They remained married until Barry Roberts died in 2006. The couple had no children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslos angeles countycelebrity deathsobituaryhollywood wrap
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some Pa. COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted Monday: What you should know
Washington beats Eagles 20-14, captures NFC East title
Police search for suspect after man found shot in head in Philadelphia
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' Trump votes
Woman, teen killed in Berks County rowhome fire
Eagles draft positions, looming questions heading into offseason
16-year-old shot in Philadelphia
Show More
Vaccinations taking longer than expected, doctors call for more national oversight
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy today and Tuesday, sunny Wednesday
Carson Wentz plans to ask for trade: ESPN sources
Gunman opens fire at east Texas church, killing pastor
Driver wanted for hit-and-run in North Philly
More TOP STORIES News