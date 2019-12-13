Tapping the top of a beer can can won't stop it from fizzing over, study says

Have you ever tapped on the top of an unopened can after it was shaken up, hoping it won't explode?

Science says you're wasting your time.

According to a new study, the practice of tapping the tab of an unopened can doesn't stop it from fizzing over when opened.

This was something that a team at the University of Southern Denmark actually researched by shaking more than 1,000 cans of beer for two minutes, then tapping them and opening them.

Researchers found no evidence to support the claim that tapping on a can forces the bubbles inside to settle.

They say the only way to guarantee you won't get sprayed is to wait a while before you pop open a shaken-up can.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID 82-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom diagnosed with cancer; likely out for season
Woman gets 30 years for arson that killed three firefighters
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Philadelphia police searching for suspect who shot up beer store
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Show More
Philabundance receives record donations from Toyota Tundra Food Drive
Eagles LB Kamu Grugier-Hill hiding concussion was 'selfish act,' Doug Pederson says
Father arrested, charged in shooting death of high school football star
Army-Navy rivalry comes to Philadelphia
VOTE: Will Monday's win catapult the Birds to the playoffs?
More TOP STORIES News