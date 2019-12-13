Tapping the top of a beer can can won't stop it from fizzing over, study says

Have you ever tapped on the top of an unopened can after it was shaken up, hoping it won't explode?
Science says you're wasting your time.
According to a new study, the practice of tapping the tab of an unopened can doesn't stop it from fizzing over when opened.
This was something that a team at the University of Southern Denmark actually researched by shaking more than 1,000 cans of beer for two minutes, then tapping them and opening them.
Researchers found no evidence to support the claim that tapping on a can forces the bubbles inside to settle.
They say the only way to guarantee you won't get sprayed is to wait a while before you pop open a shaken-up can.
