Target storefront in Center City closes its doors

The store originally opened back in 2016.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A busy Target store in Center City closed on Saturday for good.

Officials at the retail chain did not specify why the store along 12th and Chestnut streets is shutting down.

Approximately 45 part-time and full-time employees will have the opportunity to work at other locations, however.

No further information has been released.