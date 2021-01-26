Target joins Costco in dropping coconut milk brand over forced monkey labor allegations

Target is the latest company to drop Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations of forced monkey labor.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, said the retailer will no longer sell the product because of its alleged ties to monkey labor.
Chaokoh's Thai supplier is accused of forcing monkeys to pick coconuts from the trees, CNN reported.
In a statement to USA Today, Target said it takes those claims seriously and removed the product in November.
The maker of Chaokoh has denied the allegations.
It previously said it audited its coconut plantations using a third party and found no use of monkeys for coconut harvesting.
Other stores have already dropped the product, including Costco.
