PHILADELPHIA -- Target stores no longer require employees or customers - vaccinated or unvaccinated - to wear masks inside.
The message on the company's website says its mask mandate has been dropped due to declining COVID infections across the country.
"We continue to believe that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against the COVID-19 virus," the company said.
Target also said it will continue to follow state and local COVID-19 safety regulations and encourage our team members and guests to consult the latest public health guidance. Masks will no longer be required as local regulations allow.
The new masking guidance follows similar moves from Walmart and Amazon, which lifted their mask mandates for fully vaccinated workers.
Target lifts mask mandate for shoppers, employees
"We continue to believe that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against the COVID-19 virus," the company said.
FACE MASK
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News