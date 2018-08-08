Task force formed to fight illegal weapons traffic in Philadelphia

Task force formed to fight illegal weapons traffic in Philadelphia. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on August 8, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
State, local, and federal law enforcement agencies are joining forces to fight illegal weapons traffic.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined Mayor Jim Kenney, D-A Larry Krasner, and others to detail the beefed-up alliance.

It will target those buying and selling the weapons which plague Philadelphia's neighborhoods.

Shapiro said, "Too many of our kids are exposed to gun violence from the time they are just toddlers. That trauma lives with them as they grow into young adults.

In 2018, a city-state gun task force has already seized 80 weapons and made 75 arrests.

