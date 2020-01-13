Taste flavors from around the world right here in Philly

By Bethany Owings
Start the new year by exploring new tastes and cultures ... right here in Philadelphia.

New to Philly is Israeli street food, fast-casual Indian and our first ever taste of Tibet.

We start in Center City with James Beard award-winning Chef Michael Solomonov's new Israeli Sandwich shop, Merkaz. Then we travel to Pennsport to Kurry Shack, by Shafi Gaffar who also owns Makhani Modern Indian in Old City.

And we end things at Philly's first ever Tibetan restaurant, The White Yak.

Merkaz
218 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Kurry Shack
2015 E Moyamensing Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

White Yak
6118 Ridge Ave. Philadelphia
