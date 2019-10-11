Drexel Hill Middle School teacher on administrative leave after racially-charged altercation with parent

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5609929" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Drexel Hill, Pa. teacher has been suspended after video shows a racially-charged altercation with a parent on October 10, 2019.

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A middle school teacher in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania was placed on administrative leave in the wake of a racially-charged altercation involving a parent in the school parking lot on Thursday.The parent, who does not want to be identified, says the incident followed a minor car accident in the parking lot at Drexel Hill Middle School as he was dropping off his child.In the video, you can see the teacher come out behind a truck several times as an altercation ensues with the parent."He and a teacher were involved in a car accident in the parking lot of Drexel Hill Middle School and that the teacher proceeded to make several racial and other derogatory remarks to him," said the Upper Darby School District in a statement.The school says the teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.The parent commends the district for how they are handling everything, adding that one teacher does not represent an entire school.Read the full Upper Darby School District statement below: