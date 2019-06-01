Pa. teacher who admitted to sex with student arrested again

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Berks County teacher who admitted having a sexual relationship with an underage student has been re-arrested.

She is accused of continuing to talk with the victim even after pleading guilty.

The district attorney says 48-year-old Holly Anne Smith of Shenandoah was secretly communicating with the now-17-year-old boy via text message for months despite a "no contact" order from the judge.

Smith taught in the Hamburg School District.

She's free on $50,000 bail.
