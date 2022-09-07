Allentown teacher's aide struck, killed in crosswalk in front of school

The Crisis Response team is on-site at the school, all week, for any students or staff who need counseling services.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Family, friends, students and staff in Allentown, Pennsylvania are all grieving the sudden loss of a beloved teacher's aide and former Dieruff High School graduate.

Angela Yowakim, 25, had just been dropped off at the school, around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, when she was struck in the crosswalk on North Irving Street. Action News was told the driver did stop, but police have not said whether charges will be filed.

"She's always been there for me and my family. She's always been sweet she's always been kind," said the victim's brother Mark Yowakim.

"Nobody deserves anything like this and especially not her," said the victim's cousin Donna Youwakim.

Angela graduated in 2015 and devoted her life thereafter to serving her community as a special needs educator.

"She was the nicest, kindest soul and was willing to serve in any capacity," said Dieruff High School Principal Michel Makhoul.

At a news conference Wednesday, Allentown police and city leaders urged drivers to slow down and be cautious, especially now that school is back in session.

"No one should have to worry about entering a crosswalk and worrying about making it from one side to the other," said Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.

Signs are posted marking the crosswalk along with lights warning drivers to reduce their speed. No word yet if those lights were activated during the accident, but police continue to investigate.

"I will never understand how I lost my sister at a crosswalk in a school zone," said Yowakim.

The Crisis Response team is on-site at the school, all week, for any students or staff who need counseling services.