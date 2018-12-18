Alexa won't spill the beans holiday gift orders

No matter how many times you ask, no matter how hard you try, no way, no how will Alexa spill the beans and tell you what you're getting for Christmas.If you've been buying holiday gifts for loved ones on Amazon, you can rest assured that Amazon is trying its best not to ruin the surprise.Typically when you ask, Alexa will tell you what's been ordered and what's on the way.But now she will only tell you the delivery status, and it's been that way for the past few weeks, regardless of what preferences you have set previously.Alexa says it will be this way until January 2, and you can't change anything on the app.They want surprises under the tree or in stockings to remain surprises.-----