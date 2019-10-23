cyberattack

Alexis Bledel, James Corden named internet's most dangerous celebrities, says McAfee

When it comes to cyber-scams 'Gilmore Girls' actress Alexis Bledel is the internet's most dangerous celebrity.

The computer security company McAfee said searches for Bledel lead to the most malicious and unreliable websites and links.

Late night talk-show host James Corden came in second.

Jimmy Fallon, Jackie Chan and Nicki Minaj also made the top ten.

McAfee has put the list out for 13 years now and cautions against clicking on suspicious websites, reported CNN.

Previous 'most dangerous' celebs included Emma Watson, Ruby Rose, Avril Lavigne and Amy Schumer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysearchcelebrityinternetcyberattackmcafeeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CYBERATTACK
Downingtown Area School District investigating data breach
Souderton Area School District Contending With Ransomware Cyberattack
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked
Cyberattack disrupts distribution of newspapers across US
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Man arrested after violent altercation at Fletcher Cox's home
Suspect charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Philly girl
39 people found dead in truck container in southeast England
Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
NJ firefighters save woman's therapy dog passed out in car
AccuWeather: Bright sunshine, breezy and cool today
Show More
Would-be robber gets locked inside store, tries to shoot his way out
Family of Dulce Maria Alavez plans new search
Firefly Festival to return to 4-day format, presale starts Wed.
Man getting haircut robbed at gunpoint in NYC barbershop
Father accidentally backs over son with lawn mower: Police
More TOP STORIES News