Technology

Amazon's 'Alexa' is officially bilingual

It's official, Alexa can now speak Spanish!

Amazon says the virtual assistant's second language can now be accessed through its supported Echo and Alexa built-in devices.

CNN reports there is a brand new Spanish voice for Alexa, along with local knowledge and hundreds of skills, according to the company.

Amazon says customers can switch to "Español" mode via the Alexa app.

From there, users can ask in Spanish for their favorite music, news, weather and controls for their smart home.

The multi-lingual mode also allows Alexa to answer in the same language as the question.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyamazontechnology
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for 17-year-old father, 1-year-old baby
Dad claims adopted daughter is adult who tried to kill family
Phillie Phanatic pranks groom during first look at bride
Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans collapses
Young boy recites positive message on his way to school
Woman escaping police custody struck by car in Maple Shade
Possible measles exposure at Philadelphia International Airport
Show More
After suffering a stroke this New Jersey man found a second calling post retirement.
FBI: Inmate is the deadliest serial killer in US history
U.S. Marshals in Philly make arrest in Delco attempted robbery
Pa. police warn parents about THC-laced Halloween candy
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Milder
More TOP STORIES News