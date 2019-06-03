SAN JOSE, Calif. -- People started to line up well before 5 a.m. Monday at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center for the start of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference.
This event is different from Apple's product release, which usually happens in September. This conference is about the software.
Many tech experts say the company will announce the next version of Apple's mobile operating system, likely to be called iOS 13, which powers the iPhone and iPad.
The changes will likely include a retooled home screen, system-wide dark mode feature and more multitasking options.
RELATED: Scammers pose as Apple reps in latest round of phishing robocalls
There is also buzz around the Apple Watch, which may become less dependent on the iPhone by getting an app store of its own.
Bloomberg is reporting that Apple is expected to announce that will it will do away with iTunes. It could be replaced with new apps, or channels, each focused specifically on different the media: a channel for music, TV and podcasts.
Some people in line for Monday's event feel that change is long overdue.
"Apple music is now a different service than what iTunes was in the beginning. I guess, it would be ideal to split that," says Marius Schoenefed, who came from Germany.
Aarinjoy Biswas, who got in line before 5 a.m., is excited about possible new features for the iPhone.
"(I want) more customization around the user interface. More colors and effects, so you are not stuck with the same sort of colors," says Biswas, who is from Australia.
The week-long event will kick-off with a keynote speak at 10 a.m., when most the major changes are expected to be announced.
Go here for more articles, videos, and recent news about Apple.
Anticipation builds around what Apple will reveal at WWDC in San Jose
APPLE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More