TECHNOLOGY

Apple releases update to prevent FaceTime eavesdropping

EMBED </>More Videos

Apple releases update to prevent FaceTime eavesdropping. Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on February 7, 2019.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Apple has released an iPhone update to fix a software flaw that allowed people to eavesdrop on others while using FaceTime.

The bug enabled interlopers to turn an iPhone into a live microphone while using Group FaceTime. Callers were able to activate another person's microphone remotely even before the person has accepted or rejected the call.

Apple turned off the group-chat feature last week, after a 14-year-old boy in Tucson, Arizona, discovered the flaw. The teenager, Grant Thompson, and his mother said they unsuccessfully tried to contact the company about the problem for more than a week. Apple has been criticized for the delay in responding and has promised to improve procedures.

The FaceTime repair is included in the latest version of Apple's iOS 12 system, which became available to install Thursday.

Although the FaceTime bug has now been addressed, its emergence is particularly embarrassing for Apple. The bug exposed Apple customers to potential surveillance at a time that CEO Tim Cook has been repeatedly declaring that personal privacy is a "fundamental human right."

Cook also has publicly skewered Facebook and Google, two companies that collect personal information to sell advertising, for not doing enough to protect people's privacy.

Apple credited Thompson for discovering the FaceTime bug as part of its software update, nearly a week after thanking him for reporting the bug in the first place.

As often occurs when people flag software flaws, Thompson will be rewarded for his sleuthing. Apple plans to contribute to Thompson's college fund in addition to paying a bounty to him and his family for reporting the bug. The company, which has $245 billion in cash, isn't disclosing the amounts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologytechnologyapple
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung helps singles find love by fridge contents
2019 final emoji list approved, consists of 230 new emojis
MIT develops robot that can beat you in Jenga
Report says more than 26 billion robocalls made last year
More Technology
Top Stories
Tanker truck bursts into flames after crash on I-95 ramp
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
NJ residents say Lenny Dykstra is destroying their neighborhood
Sources: 76ers trade Markelle Fultz to Orlando Magic
Officials working to correct Trenton water contamination issue
Residents fed up after spike in car smash-and-grabs
Fresh Start building damaged by water leak day after sale
Police: Man inappropriately touched himself inside business
Show More
Henon back at city council for first time since indictment
Displaced soup kitchen in A.C. finds a temporary space
Police: Mother robbed while helping child in stroller
Panic alarms now required in all NJ public schools
Pioneering Hall of Famer Frank Robinson dies at 83
More News