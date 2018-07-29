U.S. & WORLD

Apple reveals new iPhone models

EMBED </>More Videos

Apple reveals new iPhone models. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 29, 2018. (WPVI)

There will soon be a new iPhone to grab your teen's attention.

Apple has revealed it will introduce three new models later this year.

It will include a larger version of the iPhone X, as well as a significantly less expensive version.

Also look for a boost in processing speeds, higher screen resolution and tweaks to extend battery life.

The next iPhone will come in several different colors, including white, taupe, yellow, orange and blue.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldiphoneapple
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Boy helps pull his younger sisters tooth out with Nerf gun
Piano playing pizza deliveryman goes viral after showing off amazing talent
Japanese company recruiting armpit models
3 dead, 7 wounded after gunmen in New Orleans fire into crowd
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Fortnite pro tournament to kick off next weekend
Twitter to purge suspicious and dormant accounts
Watch Disney's new acrobatic stunt robots soar through the air
More Technology
Top Stories
Authorities investigate deadly police-involved shooting in Lehigh County
Police: Accused killer assaults officers, steals cruiser in West Philly
Vigil held for victim in fatal hit-and-run in West Philadelphia
Northern California wildfire raging into its fourth day
Police investigate crash on Broad Street
1 dead, 3 injured following Trenton crash
Crash halts I-95 traffic in Northeast Philadelphia
Family displaced by Frankford house fire
Show More
Juvenile escapes from Wilmington detention facility
NJ woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in Del. crash speaks out
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Man killed doing electrical work in South Philadelphia
Children from the Casey Cares Foundation meet the Eagles
More News