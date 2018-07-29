Apple reveals new iPhone models

There will soon be a new iPhone to grab your teen's attention.
Apple has revealed it will introduce three new models later this year.
It will include a larger version of the iPhone X, as well as a significantly less expensive version.
Also look for a boost in processing speeds, higher screen resolution and tweaks to extend battery life.
The next iPhone will come in several different colors, including white, taupe, yellow, orange and blue.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldiphoneapple
technologyu.s. & worldiphoneapple