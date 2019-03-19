Apple unveils new iPad lineup, with larger entry-level model

Apple is rolling out a new version of its iPad.The company says the new iPad Air is thinner and slightly larger than its current entry-level model.The new device will have a screen that measures 10.5 inches diagonally, compared with the standard 9.7-inch iPad.The new model cost $499, while the smaller size will sell for $329.Apple has a higher-end Pro model starting at $999.The new iPad Air has several features found in older Pro models, but not the latest.For instance, the iPad Air has a home button with a fingerprint sensor, while the latest Pro ditches that to make more room for the screen.Apple is also refreshing its 7.9-inch iPad Mini for the first time in more than three years.That model will cost $399.