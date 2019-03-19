Technology

Apple unveils new iPad lineup, with larger entry-level model

Apple refreshes iPad lineup, with larger entry-level model. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 19, 2019.

Apple is rolling out a new version of its iPad.

The company says the new iPad Air is thinner and slightly larger than its current entry-level model.

The specs

The new device will have a screen that measures 10.5 inches diagonally, compared with the standard 9.7-inch iPad.

The new model cost $499, while the smaller size will sell for $329.

Apple has a higher-end Pro model starting at $999.

The new iPad Air has several features found in older Pro models, but not the latest.

For instance, the iPad Air has a home button with a fingerprint sensor, while the latest Pro ditches that to make more room for the screen.

Apple is also refreshing its 7.9-inch iPad Mini for the first time in more than three years.

That model will cost $399.
