Apple's 'Time Flies' virtual event unveils new Watch Series 6, iPad Air design

Apple unveiled new versions of its older products on Tuesday. One big difference: It was the first Apple product reveal in the iPhone era that wasn't done before an adoring audience.
This year's Apple Event, "Time Flies" was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shouldn't be a problem for the tech company that saw huge success from its recent stock split, and a record $2 trillion-dollar market value just a month ago.
The event began at 10 a.m. PT and was streamed live on Apple's website, Youtube channel, and on the Apple app for Apple TV.
Apple announced a new Apple WatchSeries 6 which debut a revolutionary Blood Oxygen feature that offers users more insight into their overall fitness. The new watch starts at $399 and comes in more colors and finishes. The Apple Watch SE will start at $279, the company says.
The new iPad Air comes with a readjusted Touch ID button that lives in the top corner. It also comes in more colors and will be in stores next month, starting at $599. The eighth-generation iPad was also announced and it has a faster A12 Bionic chip and an optional case for schools.
RELATED:Could smartwatches detect COVID-19?
Apple unveiled Fitness+ to arrive later this year, built for Apple Watch users. The feature will incorporate metrics from Apple Watch users' activity to offer a personalized workouut experience.
The company also announced Family Setup in watch OS7, bringing communication, fitness and safety features of the Apple Watch to household family members who don't have an iPhone.
Rumors of a subscription plan dubbed 'Apple One' became reality. Apple One will bundle services like Apple TV plus, Apple Arcade and iCloud storage. Prices will start at $15 a month.
Word of the event quickly trended on Twitter Tuesday, with a customized 'like' feature anytime a Twitter user likes a tweet with the hashtag, #AppleEvent.
It also said that iOS 14, its new iPhone software, will launch on Wednesday with lots of new features such as widgets, a new way tro organize your home screen, security enhancements and more.
Some fans were expecting to learn more about the next model of iPhone, but that reveal is reportedly being delayed until a later October event, since production of the new model was pushed back by a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.