AT&T to launch video streaming service in 2019

AT&T to launch video streaming service in 2019. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 13, 2018.

A new online service is expected to join the market next year.

AT&T is planning to launch a streaming video service that features films and TV shows.

This stems from the acquisition of its blockbuster purchase of Time Warner.

It will center around HBO and offer a selection of AT&T owned movies and series, but won't replace the existing streaming service HBO Now.

The company has not yet said what the service will be named, or set a price.

