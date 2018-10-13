AT&T to launch video streaming service in 2019

A new online service is expected to join the market next year.
AT&T is planning to launch a streaming video service that features films and TV shows.
This stems from the acquisition of its blockbuster purchase of Time Warner.
It will center around HBO and offer a selection of AT&T owned movies and series, but won't replace the existing streaming service HBO Now.
The company has not yet said what the service will be named, or set a price.
