Amazon wants to know how you are feeling.
The online retail giant is testing a wearable device that reads human emotions, according to Bloomberg.
The report says that one patent application shows a woman saying 'Alexa, I'm hungry' while coughing.
The device determines the woman may be sick, so it offers a soup recipe and suggests buying cough drops.
Amazon would not comment on the possible project or its timeline.
Bloomberg: New Amazon device understands your emotions
