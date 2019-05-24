Technology

Bloomberg: New Amazon device understands your emotions

Amazon wants to know how you are feeling.

The online retail giant is testing a wearable device that reads human emotions, according to Bloomberg.

The report says that one patent application shows a woman saying 'Alexa, I'm hungry' while coughing.

The device determines the woman may be sick, so it offers a soup recipe and suggests buying cough drops.

Amazon would not comment on the possible project or its timeline.
