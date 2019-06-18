Cat filter accidentally applied to Pakistani politician's face during live stream

Call it a filter fail, a real social media CAT-astrophe.Someone from a Pakistani politician's social media team forgot to turn off the fun filters while live streaming a press conference.An information minister and two of his colleagues were shown on the stream with whiskers, cat noses and pink pointy ears.You know how those filters work, it finds the face in focus and adds the funny faces.Well, needless to say, the livestream didn't last for long with the filters, and the images were quickly deleted from the party's official page.They called it "human error."But screenshots went wildly viral on Twitter.