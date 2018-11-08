Chinese news agency debuts news anchor robot

It's the latest proof for some that perhaps one day we will be replaced by robots -- well, at least all of us here in the news studio.
China's state news agency, Xinhua, debuted their latest hire this week -- a news robot.
It is all "artificial intelligence" but it's making real headlines after Wednesday's launch at the fifth World Internet Conference in eastern China.
This news "anchor" can work 24 hours a day, and "reduces news production costs and improving efficiency."
Early reviews are calling his reading a little flat and dull.
He was modeled after a real news anchor who works at the agency.
technology u.s. & world robots news china
