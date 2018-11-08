Chinese news agency debuts news anchor robot

It's the latest proof for some that perhaps one day we will be replaced by robots -- well, at least all of us here in the news studio.China's state news agency, Xinhua, debuted their latest hire this week -- a news robot.It is all "artificial intelligence" but it's making real headlines after Wednesday's launch at the fifth World Internet Conference in eastern China.This news "anchor" can work 24 hours a day, and "reduces news production costs and improving efficiency."Early reviews are calling his reading a little flat and dull.He was modeled after a real news anchor who works at the agency.------