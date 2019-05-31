Technology

Company warns against using Airbnb Wi-Fi connections

How many of you have used an Airbnb and have used its Wi-Fi connection?

One company says that's not a good idea.

VPNMentor.com says, in a simple way, your information can easily be hacked if you tap into a public Wi-Fi, whether you're the visitor or the host.

We're not implying that Airbnb's are filled with hackers, but a single Wi-Fi password is given out hundreds of times, usually without being changed.

You may be connected to a network that's already been hacked, or the Airbnb host might be sharing their network, making it less secure.
