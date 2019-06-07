Technology

Company will pay you $1,000 to use flip phone for a week

Are you addicted to your smartphone? If so, this challenge may be the perfect way for you to earn a break and become $1,000 richer.

One company is asking for one smart phone addict to take a break from their device by downgrading to a flip phone for seven days.

Frontier Bundles is offering $1,000 and a survival kit to a smartphone addict, a social media expert or a tech geek who's up-to-date on the latest tech news.

If chosen, the person will track their seven day, 168-hour experience by logging how long it takes to do basic tasks like texting and checking emails, and how many times you wish you could use Google, how many hours you slept, whether or not your productivity changed and any other changes having only a flip phone made on your daily life.

Participants will get $1,000, a physical map, a pocket phonebook, a notepad and pen and couple of '90s CDs.

To apply, participants must explain in 200 words why they should be chosen.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

The lucky person will be announced on July 8.

For more information, visit the Frontier Bundles website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyhoustonmoneyu.s. & worldsmartphones
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Robbery suspect shot by police inside Langhorne 7-Eleven
NJ Transit suspends River LINE for emergency inspections
Dominican authorities say tourist died of heart attack
Eagles, Wentz agreed to terms on 4-year contract extension
The important role of 'Rosie the Riveter' during WWII
Couple says they got ill at resort complex where 3 Americans died
Over 500-year-old oak tree topples in Salem, New Jersey
Show More
Trenton parachute company remembers unique role in D-Day
Sources: Some Philly police officers on leave over social media posts
Police: 2 sought in stabbing of McDonald's employee in Philly
4 arrested after robbery at Brookhaven Walgreens
Hotel casting doubt on Delaware woman's vacation attack story
More TOP STORIES News