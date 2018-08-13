CONSUMER

Consumer Reports: Saving on back to school gadgets

Consumer Reports: Saving on back to school gadgets - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on August 13, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's back to school week time and we're helping you tackle the tech needs on those lists.

No matter what kind of gadget you're in the market for, we rounded up ways to save for students of all ages.

The gadget gurus at Consumer Reports say to do your own homework before you head out.

"You can use price shopping apps like shop Savvy and Honey," suggests Chris Raymond from Consumer Reports. "And then when you go into a store like Walmart or a Best Buy, they will actually match the best available price."

Consumer reports also recommends refurbished products - just make sure there's a guarantee or warranty. At Best Buy, for instance, there's a program called Open Box where they turn tech that doesn't work for one person into a discount for the next. And you may save a few hundred dollars

The items that were purchased, opened and returned are then re-sold at fraction of the cost.

"When those items come back, they make sure they do a function check and make sure that they are working and operating properly," said Raymond.

Like most stores, Best Buy also offers a trade-in program where you can earn cash on old items and put it towards something new. They also feature student discounts that apply to parents too..

Another way to save? Get one device that multitaslks as a 2-in-1.

"It just means that it's a laptop and it can be used as a tablet," said Raymond. "It's great for portability and for kids who are on the run and on the go."

For college kids, Consumer Reports recommends waiting.

"If they can get by with a laptop they already have, I would advise you to do that," said Raymond.

This gives them time to zone in the exact device they need and check out college discounts.

"Sometimes schools themselves will often have deals with particular manufacturers," said Raymond.

And here's another bonus to waiting - if you can hang in there for about two months, that lands you right smack in the midst of Black Friday sales, which are the deepest tech deals of the year.

