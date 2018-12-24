Critics say 'most honest place on internet' fuels cyberbullying

Critics say a new app allows kids to bully other kids without fear of retribution.It's called Tellonym, a play on the phrase "Tell on Him".The app, which refers to itself as 'the most honest place on the internet,' allows users to ask their friends a question on social media, like "Am I pretty?" or "Does any boy or girl like me?"Those friends can then answer anonymously which critics say makes it the perfect platform for cyberbullying.The makers of Tellonym, which boasts more than 13 million users, say they are constantly reviewing and deleting messages they deem inappropriate.They also encourage parents to set a filter to block certain questions and answers.------