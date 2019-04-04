Technology

Dad creates app to track kids on play dates

By Jessica Gonzalez
They say it takes a village.

Now, a father in Texas has created an app to help parents start that village.

The SafeSubs app allows parents in a neighborhood to communicate with one another about where kids are located.

For example, you can check kids into your house when they come over to play.

Their parents will know they've arrived safely.

Then you check them out as they leave to go home.

If you're ready for your child to come home, just press "Send Home".

Parents want to know where their kids are, but they don't want to bombard parents with text messages and this gives the kids some freedom.

"We wanted to give our kids the freedom of roaming from house to house but not having them have cell phones too early. or come back home and tell us hey I am over at so and so's house," says App Developer, Chris Ross.

You can also update your own child's status to let other parents know he or she is available for a playdate or include their allergies for when your child goes to a friend's home.

Click here for information about setting up the SafeSubs app in your neighborhood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysafetyfamilybig talkersapp
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News