INTERACTIVE: Data shows residents staying at home during COVID-19 outbreak

The Action News data journalism team has analyzed cell phone information that suggests we are staying at home because of COVID-19.

Data shows the measurement of how many miles the typical individual cell phone traveled by each county.

On March 9 in Chester County the typical cell phone traveled 5.8 miles. A week later on March 16, that was cut in half to 2.8 miles. And down to 0 by March 23, days after the Pennsylvania shutdown order.

And in a rural area like Salem County, New Jersey, it was 8.4 miles on March 9. A week later, 6.7 miles and down to 1 mile by March 23.

You can see your county's data below:

