NEW YORK CITY (WPVI) -- The dating app Bumble is going old school with a new concept.They're giving online users a place to meet and mingle in the real world.The company's opening a cafe in New York City's Soho neighborhood that turns into a wine bar at night.It's called "Bumble Brew", and it's for users looking for a date, a new friend or a networking opportunity.It's expected to open this fall.