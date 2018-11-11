Disney's new streaming service to launch late 2019

We now know the title for Disney's new streaming service, and when it will be available.
CEO Bob Iger says it will be called "Disney+"
It will include all of the company's new theatrical releases, beginning with next year's movie slate.
That includes the new Marvel "Avengers" movie, live-action adaptations of "Dumbo," "Aladdin," and "The Lion King."
Disney+ will launch in late 2019.
Disney is the parent company of 6abc.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worlddisneymovies
technologyu.s. & worlddisneymovies