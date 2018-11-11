U.S. & WORLD

Disney's new streaming service to launch late 2019

Disney's new streaming service to launch late 2019. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on November 11, 2018.

We now know the title for Disney's new streaming service, and when it will be available.

CEO Bob Iger says it will be called "Disney+"

It will include all of the company's new theatrical releases, beginning with next year's movie slate.

That includes the new Marvel "Avengers" movie, live-action adaptations of "Dumbo," "Aladdin," and "The Lion King."

Disney+ will launch in late 2019.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.

