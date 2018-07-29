Dog recognition app helps identify dog breeds

New technology can now be used to help determine dog breeds.
A man in Michigan developed a smartphone app that can identify dog breeds with just the snap of a photo.
The app is called Doggzam.
It uses facial and fur recognition features to identify the breed.
Doggzam is free and it could be a good tool for people planning on getting a new four-legged friend from an animal shelter.
