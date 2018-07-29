U.S. & WORLD

Dog recognition app helps identify dog breeds

Dog recognition app helps identify dog breeds. Gray Hall reports during Action News at noon on July 29, 2018. (WPVI)

New technology can now be used to help determine dog breeds.

A man in Michigan developed a smartphone app that can identify dog breeds with just the snap of a photo.

The app is called Doggzam.

It uses facial and fur recognition features to identify the breed.

Doggzam is free and it could be a good tool for people planning on getting a new four-legged friend from an animal shelter.

