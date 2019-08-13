google

2019 'Doodle for Google' competition winner honors mom with illustration

A Georgia teen is giving thanks with help from Google.

You may have noticed Tuesday's Google Doodle, but this doodle is no regular illustration. It's a competition winner.

A Georgia teen is giving thanks with help from Google. Arantza Peña Popo is the winner of Google's annual "Doodle for Google" competition.



Arantza Peña Popo is the winner of the search engine's annual "Doodle for Google" competition.

The high school senior's design is called "Once You Get It, Give It Back".

Google's theme for this year's competition was "When I grow up, I hope..." and Arantza's design depicts her dream of helping her mother do all the things she hasn't been able to do yet.

The doodle shows an older version of Arantza in the future, caring for her mother in front of framed picture of the two of them in their younger years.

Arantza says her mother "lights up any room she's in".

More than 200,000 submissions were entered into the 2019 competition.

In addition to the illustration being displayed as the website's main image for the day, Arantza will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship as well as a $50,000 technology award for her high school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyparentinggooglearts & culturefamilyu.s. & world
GOOGLE
Apple, Google continue inclusive push with new emojis
Dozens of drivers get stuck after Google Maps reroute
Google to spend $1 billion to build 20,000 homes in Bay Area
Google Doodle honors LGBTQ Pride Month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen assaulted, father shot during home invasion in Mt. Laurel
AccuWeather Alert: Potentially Severe Weather Today, This Evening
Fortnite world champ 'swatted' at Montgomery County home
'He could have been alive:' Victim's family speaks out after hit-and-run
Man shot inside Four Points Sheraton Hotel in NE Philadelphia
Dispute between 2 males ends in shooting at El station in Center City
Girl, 3, attacked with machete in Olney; mother arrested: Police
Show More
Man wearing TV on head caught on camera leaving old TVs on porches
Valuables taken from A-Rod's rental SUV after Phillies-Giants game
Man crashes car into LA Fitness pool
Hong Kong flights canceled again amid protests
Delaware dog boarding company apologizes after animal dies
More TOP STORIES News