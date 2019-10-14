drone 360

Drone 360 brings more immersive viewing to Action News

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- We are introducing a new tool in our effort to bring you a more immersive viewing experience. It's called Drone 360 and it's giving you the power to get inside the video.

Here's how it works.

First, choose any of the videos marked Drone 360 on 6abc.com. Once that loads on your computer you can use your mouse to move the screen left, right, up and down.

On your phone you can either use your finger or actually move the phone in the direction you want to see.

If you have virtual reality goggles you can control the movement by simply turning your head left to right and up or down.

If you keep going in one direction you will get a 360 degree view of the scene, whether it's the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Boathouse Row or a corn maze at Varner Farm in Trappe, Montgomery County.

Right now there are four Drone 360 videos posted. Be sure to look for more in the very near future!

Action News' Drone 360 flies high over the Philadelphia Museum of Art! Viewing on mobile? Watch video here



Action News' Drone 360 was flying over Philadelphia's iconic Boathouse Row! Viewing on mobile? Watch video here


Action News' Drone 360 was flying over Varner's Farm in Collegeville, Pa.! Check out the festive fall scenery. Viewing on mobile? Watch video here

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyphiladelphiadrone 360
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRONE 360
Drone 360 view of Philadelphia's Boathouse Row
Drone 360 over the Philadelphia Art Museum
Drone 360 view of Varner's Farm in Collegeville, Pa.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community mourns girl, 10, killed in N.J. festival accident
Woman reunited with son she thought died in childbirth
Philadelphia high school students receive training on how to administer Naloxone
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
Relatives of teens struck by gunfire in multiple shooting speak out
Students forced out by asbestos start in new temporary classrooms
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Warmer Today
Show More
Man walked over 350 miles to meet underage teen for sex, police say
2 young children find mother murdered inside Bronx apartment
Eagles fall to Vikings, 38-20
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
CA first state to mandate later school start times
More TOP STORIES News