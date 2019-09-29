Technology

Elon Musk unveils new 'Starship' spacecraft to travel to moon, Mars

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas -- Elon Musk has unveiled a SpaceX spacecraft that will take people to the moon or Mars.

Musk, SpaceX's CEO, made the announcement Saturday from a launch facility in Texas, while he stood next to the spacecraft.

The so-called "Starship" is expected to take off for the first time in the next month or two. It will reach 65,000 feet before landing back on Earth.

The company said on Twitter that the spacecraft will carry up to 100 people "on long-duration, interplanetary flights."



Musk said it's important to take steps to extend consciousness beyond our planet.

Musk said Saturday's announcement came on the 11th anniversary of a SpaceX rocket reaching orbit for the first time.



On Friday, NASA, which has contracts with the company, tweeted it was time for SpaceX to deliver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyspacexelon muskmoontechnologymarsu.s. & worldspace
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delaware school board member accused of sex crimes involving juveniles
Philadelphia police officer held under $1M bond on assault charges
CVS suspends sale of Zantac heartburn medication over cancer fears
Bride and groom get married in Eagles jerseys at Jersey Shore
Forensic expert offers insight into search for missing NJ girl
Crime Fighters: Who killed John Gbaa?
General Motors workers rally 2 weeks into strike
Show More
Footage shows boy survive hit and run accident
Elk knocks down woman, butts her with antlers at national park
76-year-old woman lost $120K in online dating fraud scheme
AccuWeather: Lower Humidity Sunday
Crash blocks lanes on Pennsylvania Turnpike, causes major delays
More TOP STORIES News