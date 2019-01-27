Facebook accused of tricking children, parents into spending money on the platform

Court records accuse Facebook of tricking children and parents into spending money through the social media platform.According to 135 pages of documents from a since-settled 2012 class-action case, Facebook allegedly encouraged game developers to get kids to spend money without their parents' permission.The papers also allege that Facebook refused to issue refunds in some cases, and that the site did nothing to block kids from spending money because it would reduce revenues.Facebook says it now works with parents and experts to offer tools for families navigating the internet.------