Is Instagram down? Facebook and Instagram images not loading for some users

After users began to flood Twitter with complaints early Wednesday about Facebook service disruptions, the company tweeted that it was "aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps."
"We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," the company added.
Images are not loading at all for many people, appearing completely broken or only as white squares, users report.
Facebook-owned Whatsapp also appears to be experiencing issues, according to social media reports.
Wednesday's disruption comes just weeks after an Instagram outage that lasted for more than an hour. During that incident, users were unable to refresh the app and received error messages upon loading.
The company blamed that outage on "a technical issue."