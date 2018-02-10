TECHNOLOGY

Facebook testing 'downvote' option after users plea for 'dislike' button

Facebook unveiled Reactions globally on Wednesday, February 24, 2016. (Facebook)

For years, Facebook users have been begging for a dislike button and now social media mogul Mark Zuckerberg is answering those pleas - well, kind of.

After releasing Facebook's reaction feature back in 2016, the company is currently testing a "downvote" button after requests for a dislike button skyrocketed.

The new reaction gives users the opportunity to downvote someone's post; testing began Thursday, WSOC reported.

The thought is by providing the new reaction, users are able to downrank comments that could potentially lead to offensive or inflammatory content from becoming widespread.

Meaning, when a user "downvotes" they're pushing the content lower in a feed, not just disagreeing with the posted content.

The idea has upset some because it contradicts what the social media giant has claimed in the past, like when they rejected the dislike button because it would "sow too much negativity."
As of now, it's unclear how widely the dislike button is being tested or when it will be rolled out to all users.

Yet, that didn't stop the topic from trending on Twitter - users tweeted about the options familiarity with other systems of rankings and other platforms took note.

Reddit has been implementing an upvote/downvote system since its creation and co-founder and CEO Alexis Ohanian took notice.

"Sincerest form of flattery! Wish I'd trademarked it and 'upvote' when (I) came up with it," Ohanian tweeted on Thursday.



------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
technologyfacebooksocial mediareddit
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Over 100 new emoji candidates proposed for release in 2019
People turning to dating apps to help them land their dream job
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
Consumer Reports: Saving on back to school gadgets
WalMart to test out automated system to fill grocery bags
More Technology
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News